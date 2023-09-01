A festival celebrating football will soon be held in Killeen.
Killeen is hosting its Touchdown in Downtown event Sept. 9 at East Avenue D and Gray Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will help to officially kick off the new football season with a “Super Fan” contest, band and drumline performances from all four Killeen high schools, food trucks and more.
“This year’s event will also help introduce our 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which sets the future for Killeen,” according to a city news release on the event.
Those attending are encouraged to wear their favorite sports T-shirt, jerseys or other gear.
