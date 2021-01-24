Tough calls: Mental health officers in demand by local police departments

It was a chilly Wednesday morning in 2017, when a woman in a pink shirt literally stopped traffic on I-14 in Killeen. She was in crisis, standing on the ledge of the bridge over W.S. Young Boulevard, as helpless motorists looked on. Killeen police officers were able to talk her down from the bridge and she was transported to a Bell County mental health deputy for evaluation, according to a Herald story on the incident that happened on Feb. 8, 2017.
What kind of training do these mental health officers have? Questions have been swimming in people’s minds after a Killeen police officer shot and killed an unarmed man who was having a mental health crisis earlier this month. The day before the incident that claimed the life of 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren Sr., a Bell County mental health deputy had handled the situation and transported Warren to a local hospital for treatment.
KPD did not answer any of the Herald’s questions for this story, but a KPD employee association and other area agencies did.
“I can’t give you an exact number regarding the percentage of calls that are mental health-related, but it is high,” said KPD Officer Brian Pruitt, president of the Killeen Police Employee Association (KPEA). “It’s difficult at times to determine if the subject is in true mental crisis or a narcotic-induced mental crisis. They are different, but the same.”
All of the area’s municipal police departments depend on specially-trained mental health deputies and most departments have a few officers who had attained the same “Mental Health Officer Proficiency Certificate” through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE, the agency in charge of certifying the state’s peace officers.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Crisis Response Division was founded in 2013 and now has six deputies who are mental health officers.
“I could have six more deputies and still not put a dent in the calls that we need to be responding to,” said Sgt. Chris Ellis with the Sheriff’s Department’s Crisis Response Division.
Next door in Coryell County, mental health deputies assist agencies including the Copperas Cove Police Department.
How common are mental health calls?
It’s difficult to say.
“I cannot provide an estimate, because a lot of calls for service may not be categorized as a ‘mental health call’,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, public information officer for the Copperas Cove Police Department. “We could respond to a domestic disturbance and an underlying cause may be a person with mental health issues. Officers often deal with people with mental health issues, but they may not be in a crisis.”
Mental health officers learn in their training that mental illness is not uncommon, with “approximately 26.2 percent of the U.S. adult population, or about 1 in 4 adults, (having) a diagnosable mental disorder within the last year,” according to TCOLE’s Mental Health Officer Course curriculum. “Further statistics dictate that 1 in 17, or 6 percent, of these individuals suffer from a serious mental illness, with 45 percent of this category reporting a diagnosis of two or more disorders.”
The course curriculum indicates that law enforcement officers “frequently” encounter people with a mental illness, estimating that around 7% of police contacts in jurisdictions over 100,000 people involve a mental illness.
“A study found that 92 percent of patrol officers had at least one encounter with a mentally ill person in crisis in the previous month, and officers averaged six such encounters per month,” according to TCOLE’s Mental Health Officer Course.
Ellis said the 7% figure is an underestimate because it only refers to calls that have been identified as mental health-related.
“Mental health can play a role in any criminal offense, especially assaults,” he said.
Area agencies
Some KPD officers have mental health training beyond what is taught at the police academy, but the department does not have a “Mental Health Unit,” according to KPEA.
“Of course, more mental health training for the officers would be great,” Pruitt said.
Like KPD, the Harker Heights Police Department often uses “external resources.”
“We can utilize these external resources to assist us when the situation is a mental health-related incident,” said Lawrence Stewart, HHPD public information officer. “Currently, police academies are teaching a mental health block of instruction.”
Resources available include “behavioral health specialists, mental health professionals, social worker, licensed professional counselors, and Bell County Mental Health Deputies,” said Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
Cove’s two mental health officers work 10-hour shifts.
“There are times that neither of the mental health officers are working,” Miller said. “We also can reach out to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and utilize their mental health deputies, if the need arises. The police department also has six crisis negotiators who can assist with people in crisis if needed.”
How often mental health officers are called upon also can vary day-to-day.
“Their role is virtually the same as any police officer: to help the person in crisis get the help they need,” Miller said.
For non-emergency situations, officers routinely connect people with mental health providers such as Central Counties Services or AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
Although KPD did not answer the Herald’s questions for this story, Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble addressed the topic during a news conference on Tuesday, when the department released the body camera footage from Officer Reynaldo Contreras. Contreras is the officer who shot Warren on Jan. 10 after Warren charged at him during a manic episode.
Kimble called the shooting a tragic event and said that police officers have limited tools when dealing with mental health cases, and he welcomes ongoing conversations on that topic.
“We don’t want this to happen anymore,” he said.
The family and community members repeatedly have called for the officer to be arrested and charged in the death. Since the shooting, Contreras has been on administrative leave as KPD detectives and the Texas Rangers investigate, which is normal protocol for officer-involved shootings.
Mental health training requirements
The Copperas Cove Police Department’s two mental health officers achieved that TCOLE certification after completing two 40-hour classes. After completing an initial crisis intervention training class, which is required of all Texas peace officers, they took a second class, the “Mental Health Officer Course,” to become certified.
“Peace officers who started an academy or applied for an intermediate or advanced peace officer proficiency certificate on or after April 1, 2018, are required to complete a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training course (#1850), commonly referred to as CIT,” said Gretchen Grigsby, the director of government relations for TCOLE.
She said that peace officers who are at the basic proficiency level are required to do a CIT update course once every four years, but the continuing education in crisis intervention is no longer required once an officer has achieved at least an intermediate proficiency level. The CIT update courses are a minimum of eight hours.
The Mental Health Officer Course (#4001) builds upon the CIT class. In addition to completion of the course and passing an exam on the material, officers must have at least two years of experience as a peace officer, must not ever have had a TCOLE license or certificate revoked and they must complete an emergency first aid course, among other qualifications, before obtaining their “Mental Health Officer Proficiency Certificate,” according to TCOLE.
Pruitt pointed out that the enhanced training comes with trade-offs.
“There is a lot that comes with more training: the expense of sending the officers to the classes, the availability of the classes during COVID-19, the cost of covering the shifts while the officers are gone for the training and the cost for the class,” he said. “In a perfect world, every officer would be an expert in every facet of the job, mental health, counseling, crime scene processing, accident investigation and the list goes on. The reality is we cannot.”
During the news conference last week, Kimble was asked on multiple occasions about mental health training for officers and how that could have helped the situation.
“We all have what’s mandated by the state; we have more officers that have extra training and I think Officer Contreras is one of those that has extra training,” Kimble said. “We’re looking at it from a system-wide perspective to figure out how do we work on this so that we can avoid something like this?”
