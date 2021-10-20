Tous les Jours is a bakery that recently opened a new location inside the Omart grocery store on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen. The franchise opened in 2004 and has since opened more than 70 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores worldwide.
The chain specializes in French-Asian inspired baked goods. According to the official website, Tous les Jours offers over 300 different kinds of baked goods including artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages made with fresh ingredients. To learn more about the bakery and its products, go to www.tljus.com.
Inside Omart, 714 S. Fort Hood St., the new bakery is behind the cash register area and across from the Wabah Food Court.
The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
