About 40 people have applied for the vacant Killeen ISD superintendent position, the Killeen school board president said Tuesday; however, he’s keeping tight lipped on the details of the process.

After being asked three times how many people applied for KISD’s top administrative job, Killeen school board President Brett Williams said “about 40” applications had been received. If needed, he added, board members would review all of them, but he couldn’t say how many from that number were being considered.

