About 40 people have applied for the vacant Killeen ISD superintendent position, the Killeen school board president said Tuesday; however, he’s keeping tight lipped on the details of the process.
After being asked three times how many people applied for KISD’s top administrative job, Killeen school board President Brett Williams said “about 40” applications had been received. If needed, he added, board members would review all of them, but he couldn’t say how many from that number were being considered.
Williams spoke to a Herald reporter just before the start of a noon school board meeting Tuesday at Killeen High School, where the board has been meeting daily this week, mainly behind closed doors in the effort to hire a new Killeen ISD superintendent.
“We are trying to find the person who will be the best fit for us,” Williams said. “We will schedule as many special called meetings as it takes to accomplish that.”
When the Herald started to ask him questions, he and other school officials said they are concerned with privacy issues about revealing too much about the process. Williams also said that once a decision is made and a new superintendent is named, then the board will provide a statement that includes the total number of applicants.
The KISD superintendent position was made vacant earlier this year when John Craft resigned to take on the same job at Northside ISD in San Antonio. KISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley is filling in as KISD’s interim superintendent.
Williams would not say Tuesday if any of the applicants may be local residents. He also would not say if the school board is conducting interviews or if those interviews were taking place in person or via Zoom or some other audio-video platform.
Standing next to Williams while he was talking to a Herald reporter, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said answering such questions would jeopardize the privacy of the applicants.
Earlier this year, KISD released a timeline on the search for a new superintendent, and said candidate interviews would be done May 22 - June 5.
The board is expected to announces a lone finalist by June 15.
In March, Williams made a statement to the newspaper about why the word ‘transparency” was not mentioned on a superintendent search survey board members asked the public to take part in.
“I believe that being a strong communicator is a big part of transparency. In addition, making and defending strong decisions falls under transparency,” Williams said at the time. “The expectation is that the proper defense of decisions is done through complete transparency. In no way is the Board of Trustees trying to imply that transparency is not an important trait in the next superintendent of schools. We have made every effort thus far to be totally forthcoming with everything involving the process and ensure the community is involved.”
