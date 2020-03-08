March is National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and in honor of this, the Multiple Sclerosis Institute will be holding a town hall meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. March 21 at the Killeen Recreation Center, 2201 East Veteran’s Memorial Blvd.
Marsha Thomas, director for the MS Institute, said the goal of the meeting is to bring awareness to the community through a panel of speakers. This panel includes health care professionals and patients who will be talking about their MS journeys.
“There will people there who look fine, some on walkers, some in wheelchairs,” Thomas said. “We are all at different stages in this journey.”
Topics that will be discussed are risk factors and causes of multiple sclerosis, as well as some of the factors that make it difficult to find a cure for the disease. There will also be a question-and-answer session open to the public.
In addition, the panel will also include grief counselors from Forgive and Release, a grief support group in Killeen.
“People with chronic diseases grieve,” said Thomas. “We grieve our loss of mobility, we grieve the loss of our vocations, our avocations, what we could have had.”
She said that is the purpose of the town hall, to educate the public about all facets of multiple sclerosis; much of the information can speak to other autoimmune diseases, as well.
More than 1 million Americans currently live with MS.
Thomas said that people can be diagnosed with multiple sclerosis as young as 2 years of age.
“You can be diagnosed anywhere from 2 to 99. Most of us know someone with this disease,” Thomas said.
“We encourage everyone to come out and learn more about this disease,” Thomas said. The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.