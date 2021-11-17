Killeen City Councilman Rick Williams presented a hopeful image of Killeen at his town hall Wednesday night.
Joined by City Manager Kent Cagle and representatives from the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments, as well as Urban Operations Director Darrell Burtner of Hill Country Transit, which operates the HOP bus system. Williams led the attending crowd of about six people through a thorough city update.
New Routes
“When we received the ARPA funding last year in the budget, I recognized an opportunity for us to recover some of our public transportation,” Williams said before introducing Burtner.
Burtner began his presentation by describing the HOP’s recent history with Killeen. Burtner understatedly described 2017 through 2019 as “a real bummer,” during which the HOP lost all but one of its routes.
However, after discussions with the City Council, including Williams and Cagle, Burtner announced that the HOP will service a total of five routes, effective Jan. 3, including two new ones.
The first route is more or less a reestablishment of “route five,” while the second will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The second route will seek to service Killeen’s senior population by providing routes to Walmart located on Lowes Boulevard, the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, and Lions Club Park.
“When Rick said something about getting bus service into the east side of town, I was really excited,” Burtner said.
In addition, the HOP will shift from one hour to a 30-minute “headway;” this means that it will take just 30 minutes to complete a loop, making rides more appealing.
Roadwork
This year, roads have been a major focus for Killeen’s City Council.
“We’ve done more roadwork in the past few months than Killeen’s seen in the past few years,” Cagle said.
Pointing out an increase in recent milling and overlay work, the city manager described a renewed commitment to quality and explained how Killeen’s roadwork came to be.
“Somewhere in the early ‘80s, we lost our way ... what was common at the time was to do things cheap and fast and to build as many houses as possible,” Cagle said. “We won’t be building any more roads to those standards.”
According to Cagle, the city is in the process of redeveloping its standards for road builders.
“This is the only city I’ve ever been in where the city has lower design standards than a country road,” he said.
Leveraging the $24 million bond, which will be paid for out of the increased $10 street maintenance fee, Cagle said that the city plans to target Bunny Trail, Watercrest and Gilmer for reconstruction.
Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds provided an update to the city’s water infrastructure, reassuring residents that additional precautions will be taken to prevent another city-wide boil-water notice.
In addition, Fire Chief James Chisolm and Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart gave updates for their respective departments, with particular attention being brought to the creation of a new training, support and emergency operations center, which Chisolm projected for completion within the next 18 to 24 months.
The meeting was also attended by City Councilmembers Michael Boyd and Jessica Gonzalez.
