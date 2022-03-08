Killeen Senior Center

The Lions Club Park Senior Center is located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop reopened its doors in 2018 after a three-month closure for repairs.

 Lisa Davidson | Herald

Killeen Recreation Services Department is hosting a town hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.

The town hall is part of a quarterly update schedule which will offer residents the opportunity to provide feedback and hear what projects are in the near future.

Currently, the city is preparing to complete several capital projects, including several that make use of the nearly $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding dedicated to park improvements across the city.

The most recent project undertaken by the Recreation Services Department is expected to bring LED lighting to the Conder Park sports field, which city staff says has been without lighting for almost 10 years. That particular project is expected to be completed within roughly eight weeks,

For more information, residents can call 254-501-6390.

