Killeen Recreation Services Department is hosting a town hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The town hall is part of a quarterly update schedule which will offer residents the opportunity to provide feedback and hear what projects are in the near future.
Currently, the city is preparing to complete several capital projects, including several that make use of the nearly $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding dedicated to park improvements across the city.
The most recent project undertaken by the Recreation Services Department is expected to bring LED lighting to the Conder Park sports field, which city staff says has been without lighting for almost 10 years. That particular project is expected to be completed within roughly eight weeks,
For more information, residents can call 254-501-6390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.