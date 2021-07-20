Patsy Bracey, Killeen Senior Citizens Committee chairwoman, will present a town hall meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rosa Hereford Center.
Bracey will be discussing health, nutrition, services available and safety needs for Killeen seniors.
Invited guests include Killeen Police Department representatives, Hill Country Community Action Association administrative director and City Council members, according to Bracey.
Attendees are asked to please bring a favorite covered dish.
