Traffic on I-14 eastbound was being re-routed Saturday morning, when Killeen residents ventured out.
A tractor-trailer was overturned, clean up was in progress this morning from a presumed accident that happened last night.
All lanes of traffic on eastbound I-14 are still closed, as of around 9:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at the South W.S. Young Drive exit.
The story will be updated when more information is available.
Herald Staff Writer
