Copperas Cove police officers are currently working on a traffic accident that occurred in the 1100 block of Urbantke Lane, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Urbantke Lane from South Ninth Street to South Third Street has been closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area while the incident is investigated.
