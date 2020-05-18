A single vehicle accident at 10:20 a.m. on Interstate 14 in Nolanville backed up traffic Monday morning.
A second accident occurred in the backed-up traffic when one vehicle rear-ended another, said Nolanville Police Officer Zachary Oeller.
No serious injuries were reported, he said.
The first accident occurred near the Veterans Memorial Boulevard exit and the second occurred near the Main Street exit.
In the first accident, a vehicle struck a barrier and temporarily blocked a westbound lane, police said.
