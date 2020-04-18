The Bell County Constable Office had to provide traffic control Saturday as hundreds of vehicles lined up for Operation Phantom Support’s drive-thru food pantry operations in downtown Killeen.
Normally reserved for active duty service members, veterans and first responders and their families, the pantry opens operations to the public on the third Saturday of every month, according to John Valentine III, founder of Operation Phantom Support.
Traffic was backed up on North Gray Street, making a right turn on East Avenue B, another right turn on North Eighth Street, and finally a right turn into the alley behind the organization that is located at 401 N. Eighth St.
Valentine said he estimated around 500 vehicles went through the line.
The food pantry operates every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the third Saturday being open to the general public.
