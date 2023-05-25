As construction crews continue working on an overpass on Farm-to-Market Road 116 over State Highway 9 in Copperas Cove, traffic pattern changes are about to occur beginning Monday.
For the past nine months, Texas Department of Transportation has enforced U-turns on northbound and southbound FM 116.
Beginning Tuesday, those U-turns will be closed.
Next Tuesday, May 30, TxDOT’s contractor will conduct a traffic switch that will “change the current configuration in the area,” TxDOT officials said in a news release Thursday. “The contractor will close the current U-turns on the north and south end of the project and reopen SH 9 as it runs under FM 116. Temporary traffic signals will control underpass movement.”
The new traffic pattern will be in place through July, weather permitting.
The $11 million project began in March 2022 and appears to be well ahead of its three-year prediction.
