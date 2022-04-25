Motorists may experience delays as the Texas Department of Transportation conducts “flagging operations” for traffic on Indian Trail in Harker Heights as it runs under Interstate 14, Harker Heights officials said in a release on Monday.
Operations are expected to be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
