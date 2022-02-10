Traffic

This Google traffic map shows a traffic jam in Belton this morning.

 Screen image

There is a traffic jam on Interstate 14 in Belton after a vehicle accident  this morning.

Several emergency vehicles were working the scene of the accident, in the eastbound lanes of I-14 near the interchange with Interstate 35, shortly before 8 a.m. 

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

