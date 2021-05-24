TRAFFIC

A long traffic jam was clogging up traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 near Belton this morning.

Emergency vehicles and a long line of traffic extended from near the George Wilson Road exit to the city limits of Nolanville about 8 a.m. Monday

Calls to police for more information were not immediately returned.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

