A long traffic jam was clogging up traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 near Belton this morning.
Emergency vehicles and a long line of traffic extended from near the George Wilson Road exit to the city limits of Nolanville about 8 a.m. Monday
Calls to police for more information were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.