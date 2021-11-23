Update 9:42 a.m.: A crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-14 near the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass. A Texas Department of Transportation official said the Monday overnight I-14 construction, that closed the interstate, took longer than expected, but officials were in the process of reopening I-14 earlier this morning.
Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 and the eastbound service road between Belton and Harker Heights this morning.
Traffic was seen moving slowly in the eastbound lanes between the top of Nolanville hill and near the city limits of Nolanville and Harker Heights at about 8 a.m.
The Interstate was closed overnight Monday for construction, but was supposed to be open early Tuesday morning.
It's unclear if a traffic accident was also causing the backlog. Nolanville police did not immediately respond to questions.
