A man arrested in Harker Heights last weekend is facing a felony firearm charge after police said they found a gun in the vehicle he was in.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Devonta Treshon Lawrence on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and set his bond at $30,000.

