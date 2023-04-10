A man arrested in Harker Heights last weekend is facing a felony firearm charge after police said they found a gun in the vehicle he was in.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Devonta Treshon Lawrence on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and set his bond at $30,000.
According to the Harker Heights police report, Lawrence was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped on Saturday. The officer saw a weapon on the console of the vehicle and asked the driver and Lawrence to step out. When he did, Lawrence tried to run but was apprehended. Police later found another gun under the seat where Lawrence had been seated.
Lawrence was convicted in Jan. 29, 2019, of a felony robbery for which he was sentenced to five years in prison in Oklahoma. Following time served, Lawrence was under community supervision which was transferred to Bell County and terminated on Dec. 12, 2022, according to police.
The law states that a convicted felon may not possess a firearm before the fifth anniversary of his or her release from community supervision.
