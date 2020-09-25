A Killeen man was arrested early Thursday morning and arraigned on a drug-related charge Friday after a routine traffic stop, police said.
Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, a Killeen police officer made a routine traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen, according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer observed there were two males in the vehicle.
After a record check, the officer discovered the driver, identified as 44-year-old Byron Michael Taylor, had warrants out of two separate agencies, the affidavit said.
Taylor was put under arrest, and then he consented to a search of his vehicle.
The officer found “a pouch containing a glass smoking pipe, and a small bag of white crystalline substance the officer recognized through his training and experience to be methamphetamine,” the affidavit said.
Taylor admitted all of it belonged to him.
With packaging, the suspected substance weighed 2.2 grams. The substance will be submitted to the Department of Public Safety laboratory for testing.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned Taylor Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Potvin set the bond at $30,000.
