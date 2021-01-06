A woman was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday after Killeen police say she possessed cocaine in her vehicle.
Killeen police made a traffic stop on a vehicle Tuesday for a defective license plate light, according to an affidavit.
Police did not specify the time or location of the traffic stop.
An officer identified Tammie Marie Fletcher, 60, as the sole occupant of the vehicle.
When Fletcher opened the door, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana and asked her to step out of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Police said refused and grasped the steering wheel until more officers arrived.
After some time, Fletcher exited the vehicle and was detained, the affidavit said.
Police searched the vehicle and found a broken pipe and a plastic bag with a rock, crystal-like substance.
Police field tested the substance, and it came back positive for cocaine, weighing less than 1 gram. The substance will be sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety for further testing, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Fletcher Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. He set the bond at $20,000.
