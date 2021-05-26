A 46-year-old Killeen man consented to a search of his vehicle after he was stopped for a traffic violation, and in the subsequent search, police discovered he possessed Ecstasy, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Monday, Killeen police made a traffic stop on a red Dodge vehicle for failure to come to a complete stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of East Rancier Avenue, the affidavit said.
Police noted that Reginald Frank Nelson was the only person in the vehicle.
A jar in his vehicle had marijuana residue, and in the front pocket of Nelson’s pants, police found a small plastic bag with several colored pills.
Officers tested the pills using a reliable field test, and it returned a presumptively positive result for Ecstasy/MDMA.
In total, the pills weighed 5.8 grams with the packaging, the affidavit said.
Police said another 4.4 grams of marijuana was discovered in Nelson’s shoes at the jail.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Nelson Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Johnson set the bond at $37,000.
Also arraigned Wednesday by Johnson in an unrelated case was Raymond Edward Brooks, 35, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bond is $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.