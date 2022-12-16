Rosewood sign

New speed limit signs have been posted on Rosewood Drive after Killeen City Council members on Tuesday accepted a staff recommendation to increase the speed limit from 35 MPH to 45 MPH.

Data analyzed from a traffic study in January compelled Killeen officials to raise the speed limit on Rosewood Drive after — a possible precursor to the installation of signals at some intersections on the thoroughfare.

“These speed studies were performed back in January of this year,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services, during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We looked at two main locations — south of Stagecoach from Rosewood drive to Siltstone Loop and then also north of Stagecoach from Rosewood Drive to Parkwood Drive. On (Jan. 18), the council had directed staff to report warrant studies at the intersections of Rosewood Drive at Fawn Drive and Rosewood Drive at Aspen Drive.”

