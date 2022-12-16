Data analyzed from a traffic study in January compelled Killeen officials to raise the speed limit on Rosewood Drive after — a possible precursor to the installation of signals at some intersections on the thoroughfare.
“These speed studies were performed back in January of this year,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services, during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We looked at two main locations — south of Stagecoach from Rosewood drive to Siltstone Loop and then also north of Stagecoach from Rosewood Drive to Parkwood Drive. On (Jan. 18), the council had directed staff to report warrant studies at the intersections of Rosewood Drive at Fawn Drive and Rosewood Drive at Aspen Drive.”
Rosewood Drive extends from East Central Texas Expressway (CTE) to Chaparral Road.
“The posted speed limit for Rosewood Drive from CTE until this end point is 35 MPH,” Revell said. “The 85th percentile is very important because that’s the speed that’s used to really determine what the posted speed limit should be.”
Kimley-Horn and Associates of Austin conducted the speedy study.
Traffic counts
The city’s traffic count for Rosewood Drive north of Stagecoach Road shows that the average speed for 32,291 drivers was 39 MPH, with 24,917 driving over 35 MPH.
On Rosewood Drive south of Stagecoach Road, the average speed for 14,629 drivers was 41 MPH, with 12,281 driving over 35 MPH.
“And so the 85th percentile is really 85% of most drivers are driving at that speed when the study is done,” Revell said. “But that also is determined to be the speed limit that is used to determine posted speeds. The majority of the drivers are driving over the 35 MPH speed limit that’s posted.”
The speed limit was raised to 45 MPH on Wednesday, with digital signs alerting drivers to the change.
“In addition, we noted accidents that have occurred along that same section from CTE to Stagecooach Road,” Revell said. “There’s been a total of 39 accidents and speed was involved in about a third of them.”
That accident data is from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2021, according to a staff report. It shows that speed was a factor in 14 accidents. Twenty-five accidents were attributed to “all other factors.”
Over the same period, two accidents were reported on Rosewood Drive north of Stagecoach Road. Speed was involved in one of them.
“From this study, we determined for Rosewood that number is actually between 45 and 44 MPH,” Revell said. “The majority of the accidents ... occurred at the location near Fawn Drive and Aspen Drive.”
The distance between those roads is about a quarter mile.
Traffic signals
“The warrant study for those intersections ... revealed that signals could be required if the speed limit was posted at 45 mph,” Revell said. “We would not be required if it was less than 45.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked Revell to explain how staff members arrived at their recommendation.
“It’s actually recommended by the Texas Department of Transportation, but there’s an engineering analysis — best practices — that the 85th percentile shows exactly where speed should be,” Revell said.
Wilkerson said he wanted to clarify that the city did not unilaterally arrive at this decision.
‘Experts saying this’
“When you say, ‘It should be,’ somebody might just take that as just the city putting that out there so we can go ahead and raise the speed limit,” he said. “As I listen to what you’ve presented, it makes sense to me. But I can understand how it’s counterintuitive to somebody who would probably just say, ‘You’re not fixing the problem. You’re just capitulating to it. Go ahead and raise it.’ It’s experts saying this is where you need to be.”
Revell agreed.
“It’s an established engineering convention and it’s also based on sound statistical methods and analysis,” he said.
Councilman Michael Boyd asked about the installation of traffic signals.
“It appears both Fawn and Aspen Drive intersections meet traffic signal warrants,” he said. “What is staff’s opinion on establishing these traffic signals at this time.”
Revell said it’s staff members’ “opinion that is something that should be done.”
“Wow,” Boyd said.
For Councilman Riakos Adams, his concerns involve pedestrian and driver safety.
“With the development that’s going on (near) Glenwood and CTE, are we looking at putting another light there?” he said. “I can see the traffic going up because of that development.”
An apartment community has been built in that area.
“I know there’s no commercial being built there now, but we have houses and apartment buildings already going in there,” Adams said. “My concern is, really, once that traffic starts to pick up on that northern side of it and then potentially as more people move in ... are we looking at adding traffic control devices?”
‘Something ... we’ll consider’
Revell said that would involve another study.
“The warrant analysis that was done was specific to Fawn and Rosewood Drive and to Aspen and Rosewood Drive,” he said. “If there is additional analysis that has to be done associated with Glenwood, I would imagine that would be separate from this.”
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh agreed.
“It’s important to note that whenever an intersection meets warrants, we can place a signal there,” she said. “So, it’s something that we’ll consider for future funding and putting at both of those intersections is very likely not necessary.”
Public comments
During the public-comment period, former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said that some residents who live in the Rosewood Drive area oppose the speed limit increase.
“Over the past week, I have reached out to many of my neighbors through Facebook, through Nextdoor, through Friends of Rosewood group that we have,” she said. “And to say I received well over 100 responses would be an understatement. Of those ... responses, five said they agree with changing the speed limit to 45 MPH at this point in time.”
Another speaker, Bryant Franklin, also said he opposes changing the speed limit.
“I can you tell every single evening, it’s ridiculous out there,” he said. “I record the decibels out there. It’s already between 80 and 100 decibels. The decibel is going to get even louder.”
He also said he’s seen eight accidents on Rosewood Drive — “going through fences, cars getting sideswiped. I’ve gone down to three different accidents and helped bandage people up. Killeen’s got a speeding problem, and Rosewood’s the worst.”
‘Following the law’
City Manager Kent Cagle said the speed limit increase is justified.
“No. 1, we’re following the law but No. 2, we’re not going to get a signal warranted and allowed to be put in at Aspen if we don’t have a 45 MPH speed limit.”
Furthermore, Cagle said, one of the reasons accidents happen is because of a “variation in speed.”
“One of the greatest creators of accidents is when you have a speed limit set too low,” he said. “People drive the speed that they feel comfortable with, and you have people trying to drive the speed limit. You get too much variation in speed, and that creates more accidents than anything. That (road) was never designed to be a 35 MPH road. And you do not put stop signs on five-lane thoroughfares.”
After asserting that Rosewood Drive “will be safer” with the increased speed limit and possibly the installation of a traffic signal, he said that “not a lot ... can be done” about the noise level “unless you want to build an 8- or 10-foot masonry wall.”
‘Is what it is’
“That’s typically what you’ll see along interstates or (roads) of that nature,” Cagle said. “But the traffic on Rosewood is what it is, and it’s just going to increase. The road has a tremendous amount of capacity. It’s very much underutilized.”
Responding to a question from Adams about installing lighted crosswalks at Rosewood Drive intersections, Cagle said those devices “are very effective.”
“We have a number of areas in the city that probably need them, so I think that’s something we need to start working on.”
After Boyd offered a “motion of direction” to use Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke’s child safety check for more than $177,000 toward crosswalk signals, council members approved the directive, 7-0.
