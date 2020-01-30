‘Romeo pimp.’ ‘Child soldiers.’ ‘Lot Lizards.’
Just a few phrases taught during a forum held by locally founded group Texas! Save Our Youth. The meeting was held on Thursday night at the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen.
Among 20 people Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble and Detective Stephanie Perry, of the Special Victims Unit, talked about dealing with human trafficking and giving a lesson on “the life.”
“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery,” Perry said to the group while also breaking down different ways predators use people for monetary gain.
Traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to lure their victims and force them into labor or commercial sexual exploitation. According to the United States Department of Justice, women and children are often used for sexual exploitation, while men are more likely to be used for forced labor.
“There is no single profile of a trafficking victim. Victims of human trafficking can be anyone — regardless of race, color, national origin, disability, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, education level, or citizenship status,” the DOJ website said.
Kimble spoke of a situation where a local “14- to 15-year-old girl” was a victim of a Romeo pimp, a type of human trafficker who tries to get young girls, teens or women to fall in love with them. “He was starting to fill that void where her parents were not filling that void,” Kimble said.
Romeo pimps will treat their victims as girlfriends upfront, often showering them with gifts such as jewelry or clothing. It then becomes dark when these traffickers convince the women to have sex “to pay for a debt.”
Kimble said these types often communicate through a secret phone app.
The duo urged the audience to pay attention to the signs of human trafficking.
“Be involved in your kids’ lives. There are safe alternatives when children are bored,” Kimble said.
The next meeting will be held in March.
The group is led by Councilwoman Shirley Fleming and made up of community members. The group’s mission is to make the public aware of human and sex trafficking.
