After Sunday, Killeen residents will no longer be able to catch a bus out of town.

Tim Hancock, who owns Southwestern Coaches, Inc., a bus service that does business as Arrow Trailways of Texas, announced Thursday that the Killeen station is unable to sustain its current scheduled route out of the city to Waco and Austin. On Sunday, Trailways will cut its last route out of Killeen. Online, faring company Greyhound Lines tells passengers that no scheduled routes are available out of Killeen after Sunday.

