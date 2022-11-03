After Sunday, Killeen residents will no longer be able to catch a bus out of town.
Tim Hancock, who owns Southwestern Coaches, Inc., a bus service that does business as Arrow Trailways of Texas, announced Thursday that the Killeen station is unable to sustain its current scheduled route out of the city to Waco and Austin. On Sunday, Trailways will cut its last route out of Killeen. Online, faring company Greyhound Lines tells passengers that no scheduled routes are available out of Killeen after Sunday.
“After 2:30 p.m. Sunday, there will be no more bus service in or out of Killeen,” he said. “Ridership does not support bus service out of here. Our ridership is next to nil.”
Hancock pointed out that higher fuel costs and lower interest in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to make ends meet. Hancock told the Herald that ridership averages near to just two or three passengers a day.
“With ridership going down and diesel fuel going up near $5 a gallon — our buses only get five miles to a gallon,” he said. “So anyone can figure that out, what it’s costing us today.”
Southwestern Coaches closed its Temple location in March for much the same reason.
“We closed it because it wasn’t paying off,” Hancock, told the Temple Daily Telegram in March. “It was costing us too much to stay open. The ridership went away. We stopped getting charters.”
To be clear, the Southwestern Coaches will still provide charter and tour services out of Killeen. What is stopping on Sunday is the regularly scheduled bus route to Waco and Austin.
Southwestern Coaches was established by Hancock in 1983, and has provided bus services in and out of Killeen since then.
“There used to be 23 bus schedules, all running out of Killeen,” he said.
In fact, Arrow Trailways used to run a bus all the way down to Houston. Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continued to operate, albeit with strict sanitation requirements.
When asked how he felt about having to cut Killeen’s last scheduled bus route, Hancock said the decision stung.
“It’s not easy for me to do that, because I’ve been doing this for so long,” he said.
(1) comment
Farewell.
...
...
All things begin knowing everything must one day end.
