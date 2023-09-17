Nolanville event1.jpg

Runners line up at Nolanville’s first Cen-Tex sanctioned Fox Trot 5K, which started at the Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company in Nolanville, April 9, 2016.

 File photo

NOLANVILLE — The City of Nolanville will be hosting its 11th Annual Train Whistle Jamboree and Fox Trot 1K/5K on Sept. 30, and this year the theme is the “Roaring ’20s”. The event will be held at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N Fifth St.

The Fox Trot festivities start at 9 a.m., and the Jamboree kicks off at 5 p.m.

