NOLANVILLE — The City of Nolanville will be hosting its 11th Annual Train Whistle Jamboree and Fox Trot 1K/5K on Sept. 30, and this year the theme is the “Roaring ’20s”. The event will be held at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N Fifth St.
The Fox Trot festivities start at 9 a.m., and the Jamboree kicks off at 5 p.m.
Parking for both events will be along Avenue G.
The Train Whistle Jamboree will take place 5 to 9 p.m. The jamboree’s goal has always been to have a free, family-friendly event for the community to come together and enjoy, according to organizers.
This year’s event is jam-packed with community vendors, nonprofit booths, and food trucks. Also joining this year’s lineup are two bands, Jon Austin band & D-Soul Davis Experience, a mechanical bull, a petting zoo, face painting multiple moon bounces, a DJ, and more. Don’t forget the ever-popular pie eating contest.
Cost is free for the community to attend, and food, drinks, crafts, and merchandise from local vendors are available for purchase. All of the above-listed activities, such as moon bounces, face painting, petting zoo, bands, etc., are available at no additional cost.
The City of Nolanville and its staff have worked hard all year, making this event a reality for the community. Most of the work is done in-house, with city staff to help keep the overall cost down, but without community sponsors and area businesses who donate items, funds, and manpower, this event would not be as big and unique as it has become, officials said.
Event sponsors are Sura Korean & Sushi, The Lake Belton VFW Post 10377, Parker Communications, Mililani Woods, Lackmeyer Construction, Dead Fish Grill, Northside Baptist Academy & Church, Walter Castro Homes, Love Liquours, We The People Kustoms, Carlson Law Firm, and The Oak Ridge Gang.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The 5K will weave throughout the city before returning the runners to City Hall for the finish line. The 1K starts simultaneously and has a different turnaround point that will get runners back to City Hall, where they will be met with fun colors.
