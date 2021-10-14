The Training Center of Central Texas, based in Harker Heights, announced Thursday that it will be assisting displaced students from Vista College by evaluating and offering as much academic credit as possible along with commensurate tuition discounts (based upon progression within related training program) so that students may finish the same or a similar program without having to start over.
“We are already in the process of enrolling negatively impacted students from the Vista situation; we also know there are many more out there who we can help to complete their education and fulfill their career dreams” said Brian Sunshine, the director of the training center.
Vista College, a for-profit business, closed down last week, shuttering its campuses in Killeen and other cities.
Whether or not former Vista College students choose to enroll at The Training Center of Central Texas, staff at the school stand ready to help affected students with U.S. Department of Education and Veterans Affairs issues related to closed school loan forgiveness and the restoration of earned education benefits, according to the training center.
Displaced students may contact the training center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for assistance and to explore the possibilities of getting them back on track toward success.
