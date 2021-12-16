The Training Center of Central Texas, 465 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, in partnership with the American Red Cross is holding a blood drive today and donation slots are still available from 2:15 to 4 p.m.
American Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage, according to the training center.
Those who want to donate blood can call 254-213-3270, and schedule a time. Walk-ins are also accepted.
Donors who give blood today will also receive a $10 dollar gift card for Amazon by e-mail.
The training center is also offering free COVID testing with no appointment necessary today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
