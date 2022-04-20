City of Killeen First Responders and Airport personnel are working with Fort Hood officials to conduct an emergency training operation at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Thursday night, according to a news release Wednesday.
The Killeen Fire Department, Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Killeen Aviation officials will team up with Fort Hood First Responders for drills that include disaster management and large-scale emergency and crisis situations.
They will be testing a mass casualty triage team and the command/control of emergencies. The drill is expected to begin around 11 p.m. and last about two hours.
“Residents may see or hear additional activity at the airport but know there is no active emergency,” the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.