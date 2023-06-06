Heights council

Raymond Suarez, representing the Hill Country Transit District, addresses the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday about the district's proposed switch from fixed-route buses to micro-transit vans.

 Dave Miller | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — A representative of the Hill Country Transit District addressed the Harker Heights City Council seeking more than $130,000 in outside agency funding for the coming fiscal year.

But the presentation by Raymond Suarez of Anderson Transportation Group — which oversees operation of the district — wasn’t just about the money. He also pitched the idea of making the switch from fixed-route buses to a shared-ride service using small buses that hold nine to 12 people each.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

