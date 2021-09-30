KNCT-FM, public radio station 91.3 FM on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen, is temporarily experiencing a transmitter issue which is causing the station to broadcast at a low signal. The station was off the air momentarily this past Saturday when it was discovered the transmitter went down, CTC said in a news release.
“The damage was to the tube and filament ring within the transmitter,” said Michelle Flores, KNCT station general manager. “These parts are responsible for boosting our signal and must be replaced. Since identifying the issue, we have been able to broadcast, but our signal is at low power. Listeners within a 10-mile radius of our transmitter site, located north of Killeen, should not be effected.”
Flores added the station hopes to be back at full strength within three weeks.
“We are working expeditiously to bring KNCT-FM back to full power. In the interim, listeners can still stream KNCT-FM online at knct.org,” he said.
