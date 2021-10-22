Transportation will be provided from Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Gatesville to the eighth annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage Saturday.
It is put on by Operation Stand Down Central Texas of Copperas Cove.
The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ballroom C of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Transportation will be provided as follows:
Killeen:
8:45 a.m. / 10:45 a.m. / 12:45 p.m.: Old H-E-B parking lot (809 N. Gray St.)
8:55 a.m. / 10:55 a.m. / 12:55 p.m.: Arrow Trailways Bus Station (202 E. Avenue C)
Copperas Cove
8:45 a.m. / 10:45 a.m. / 12:45 p.m.: Copperas Cove Public Library (501 S. Main St.)
8:55 a.m. / 10:55 a.m. / 12:55 p.m.: Wendy’s parking lot (2740 E. Business Highway 190)
Harker Heights
9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m.: Post Office parking lot (415 E. Farm-to-Market 2410)
Gatesville
7:15 a.m.: Gatesville Care Center (105 N. Seventh St.)
The event, which happens twice per year, provides the homeless community with a hot meal, haircut, medical screening, clothes and other resources.
Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure safety, including temperature checks, mask wearing and social distancing.
For more information, please contact Operation Stand Down Central Texas at 254-681-8522.
