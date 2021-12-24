With the New Year’s holiday coming up, here is a look at trash collection days in the Killeen area.
Killeen
There will be no Killeen trash collection services on Friday, which is New Year’s Eve. The Thursday and Friday routes will run one day early, according to the city.
Other waste collection days will remain the same. Bulk collection days will run Monday through Thursday.
Harker Heights
Saturday’s routes will be collected on Friday, Dec. 31. All other trash days will run on the normal schedule.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove has not released a modified trash schedule for the upcoming week. For information regarding the collection schedule, residents may contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.