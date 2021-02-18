Most Bell County residents will have to wait a bit longer to take out the trash in the aftermath of historic Winter Storm Uri.
In Killeen, according to the city’s Facebook page, trash pickup will not resume until Monday.
“Road conditions will not allow safe collection of residential trash, so all collections have been cancelled for the week,” according to the City of Killeen Facebook page. “Normal collections will resume Monday, February 22. Excess bagged trash may be placed curbside on your regular collection day next week to be picked up without additional charge.”
In Harker Heights, city of Harker Heights officials said Thursday that trash pick up will not resume in the city until Monday. Because of dangerous road conditions, trash pickup in the city has not run since last Wednesday, Feb. 10, officials confirmed. Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the Herald that once the pick up schedule for the coming days is finalized, the information will be available on the city’s website and Facebook page.
It is unclear when trash pickup will resume in Copperas Cove. According to the City’s website, “Solid Waste collections have been halted since late last week and the City’s contracted landfill is currently non-operational. As the weather clears and streets become safer, operations will continue with an altered schedule. At this point we ask for all residential customers to remove any receptacles from curbside for the safety of all motorists. Once safe conditions allow, a notice will be posted with a collection schedule for all areas.”
Herald correspondent Bob Massey contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.