Whether it’s treasure or trash, the Longhorn Diggers at DAV Chapter No. 147 will enjoy the search every month during their regular meetings and “digs.”
“If you don’t dig the trash, you won’t find the treasure,” said Randy Savell, or “The Huntmaster” as he is known to a special group of vets who gather once a month at their command post on East Avenue E in Killeen.
The Longhorn Diggers have about 500 members, but a group of 20-30 usually show up once a month to dig, using every type and size of metal-detector.
Some have headphones, to hear the faint clicks, ticks or tones and some just use their VDIs or Visual Display Indicators. No matter the equipment, these folks enjoy the camaraderie and sharing their stories of recent digs.
Lawrence Rivenburg the chapter Commander, together with past commander Ed Hayes, explained what Sunday afternoon’s activities were all about.
“We hunt for coins and tokens, each of which may net the finder cash or prizes, depending on the item,” Hayes said.
He goes out to a fenced yard adjacent to the chapter headquarters a few days before a dig and buries a variety of small metal items. This week’s “treasure” included 100 quarters, 20 “blue” quarters, which can be traded for an Eisenhower dollar coin; 20 new tokens stamped with a letter and a number which earn the finder a Kennedy half-dollar.
“The Kennedy coins are bringing $8-$9 apiece,” Hayes said.
Sunday the group brought back 140 quarters and 27 tokens. Not a bad haul for these treasure hunters.
There is also a raffle which operates pretty much like any other. Diggers will purchase tickets and win a prize if their number is called.
Sometimes the group goes out to a local venue, like a park or a vacant space to get a change of scenery.
“These all might seem like very simple things,” Rivenburg said. “But, every activity our Chapter provides for our vets to get together, helps members and guests enjoy getting together and being part of something.”
Sunday’s event culminated with a potluck-style meal. Various food items were brought and exchanged.
Rivenburg is passionate about his role in the community. His stories are first and foremost about helping veterans in any way possible.
Part of Rivenburg’s mission is to assist vets, and their family members, with some issues that are very real. Healthcare, insurance, housing, even foot when needed.
“We have a small store of food which can be gathered and gifted to anyone who comes in,” Rivenburg said. He is proud of the work they do and wants to include the public in his outreach and services to vets.
“If you know someone who has served or even still serving and they need help of any kind, please send them our way,” Rivenburg said.
The center is open most days of the week and information is always available by calling 254-781-2031 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.