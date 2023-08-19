Auction

Guest auctioneers Ricky and Bubba Smith from the A&E television series “Storage Wars Texas” brought their down-home humor and style recently to the A&M–Central Texas campus in Killeen, where approximately 160 people gathered to bid on items.

 Courtesy Photo

With waves of a paddle and responses from a quick-tongued auctioneer, the numbers continued to rise at the inaugural “Treasure War$: Collegiate Edition” auction and fundraiser hosted by Central Texas College and Texas A&M University–Central Texas. When the final paddle laid at rest, the event raised more than $35,000 for scholarships.

Guest auctioneers Ricky and Bubba Smith from the A&E television series “Storage Wars Texas” brought their down-home humor and style recently to the A&M–Central Texas campus in Killeen, where approximately 160 people gathered to bid on items such as concert tickets to hear Lainey Wilson, tickets to attend Magnolia’s Silobration in Waco, and much more. Proceeds from the auction went to the Eagle Warrior Scholarship that pays a student’s costs not covered by other grants or scholarships for up to two years at both CTC and A&M–Central Texas. Students on the Eagle Warrior Scholarship can earn a bachelor’s degree with very little out-of-pocket expense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.