With waves of a paddle and responses from a quick-tongued auctioneer, the numbers continued to rise at the inaugural “Treasure War$: Collegiate Edition” auction and fundraiser hosted by Central Texas College and Texas A&M University–Central Texas. When the final paddle laid at rest, the event raised more than $35,000 for scholarships.
Guest auctioneers Ricky and Bubba Smith from the A&E television series “Storage Wars Texas” brought their down-home humor and style recently to the A&M–Central Texas campus in Killeen, where approximately 160 people gathered to bid on items such as concert tickets to hear Lainey Wilson, tickets to attend Magnolia’s Silobration in Waco, and much more. Proceeds from the auction went to the Eagle Warrior Scholarship that pays a student’s costs not covered by other grants or scholarships for up to two years at both CTC and A&M–Central Texas. Students on the Eagle Warrior Scholarship can earn a bachelor’s degree with very little out-of-pocket expense.
According to Valerie Payson, director of the CTC Foundation, the event exceeded expectations.
“The goal for Treasure Wars was set at $20,000. We exceeded the goal by raising a total of $35,724,” Payson said. “The event was exciting, a huge success, and made such a positive impact on our community.”
Participants bid on 19 packages and purchased chances to win several gift boxes. Tickets to the event included gourmet hotdogs and drinks with VIP passes allowing guests to spend time with the Smiths prior to the auction.
Co-organizer Kathleen McDonald, assistant director of alumni and community engagement at A&M–Central Texas, said she was grateful to all who supported the fundraiser and that the results will truly enrich the lives of students.
“The afternoon was filled with laughter and friendly competition with the true winner being the students who will be given the gift of a four-year degree,” McDonald said. “We look forward to working with the Central Texas College Foundation to continue raising money for the Eagle Warrior Scholarship.”
McDonald also wanted to thank the event sponsors: Beck Family Foundation, JoAnn Pursuer Homes, Perry Office Supply, H-E-B, Bell County Motoworks, American Veterans Mission, Smile Doctors, Crafter’s Convention, Bella Vita Med Spa, First Hero’s National Bank, Lott, Vernon & Company CPAs, Centex Technologies and Beronio Wealth Planning.
