HARKER HEIGHTS — Garage sales in Harker Heights proved to be a popular spot Saturday. More than 70 residences signed up for the annual Community Garage Sale event, hosted by the city of Harker Heights.
“We actually did not make it out the front door and start placing stuff before people were in our driveway," said Lacey Bennett, a resident whose family lives on Drawbridge Drive near the high school.
Bennett said she and her family missed the deadline for being on the city’s website but held a garage sale anyway and started around 7:30 a.m.
“Our intention was to have everything out,” she said. “We didn’t make it out the door before people were pulling up.”
It was a similar start to the day for Gloria Harris, who lives in the northern part of the city on West Mockingbird Lane.
“Generally, that’s what’s happened to us,” Harris said. “I was out here real early this morning. I was literally out here trying to set up by 5 o’clock because when we’ve advertised it for whatever time, there would be people sitting out there waiting, and they’re trying to buy things and you’re like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait a minute.’”
Joining Harris in the garage sale were Killeen residents Judy and Terry Tyler.
“Killeen doesn’t do this,” Judy Tyler said. “So we usually join forces anyway whenever we have garage sales, so we just brought our treasures here to Harker Heights.”
Harris said that although the Tylers’ had sold more, they also had more stuff left in the middle of the afternoon.
Around 1:15 p.m., Harris and the Tylers were paid a visit by avid garage sale shopper, Linda Isley and her husband.
“It’s just fun,” Isley said of shopping at garage sales. “Just looking at stuff, buying that dumb chicken like I really needed it. It’s about this big (3 feet tall) and it’s all ... It’s like you don’t need it, but you gotta have it.”
Isley said she has filled the game room of her house with all kinds of garage sale finds, such as a mannequin named “Fred,” a “great big beer wolf,” an alien and an 8-foot tall jester.
“I mean, you know, where are you going to buy things like that at the store,” Isley said.
She said she has her front yard — where the chicken will go — full of garage sale finds, including mannequin legs with “outrageous heels” and a tree that has a head and arms attached to it.
The city of Harker Heights has done a citywide garage sale twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.