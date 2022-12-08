The holiday fun continues this week, with a number of winter festivals, holiday community events, 5K runs, Christmas-themed movie showings and live music, and much more. Read on for more details.
Local Events
The annual Trees for Troops event will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at Hood Stadium. Trees will be available to service members on a first come, first served basis and is limited to one per household. The first two hours of the event is reserved for pay grades E-1 to E-4. Go to https://hood.armymwr.com or www.treesfortroops.org for more information.
The annual Harker Heights Frost Fest will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. There will be vendors, music, entertainers, activities, and more at this free event.
The Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K Fun Run will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 at Warrior Way Fitness Center, Building 87030, Old Ironsides Avenue and Red Bud Drive, Fort Hood. Cost is $5 and registration can be completed by going to https://bit.ly/3uxa5JF.
The Harker Heights Frosted 1-Mile Beer Mug Run/Walk will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. Participants aged 21 and up will drink an 8-ounce cup of beer then run .25 miles, for a total of four times. There will also be a post-race party with music, craft beer vendors, food, and more. Cost is $25 per person in advance, and $30 for same day registration. Go to https://bit.ly/3OUv02q to register and for more information.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting performances of its seasonal production of “Elf” Dec. 9-11. Tickets range from $17 to $27. Go to https://www.showpass.com/elf/ for showtimes and tickets.
Sean’s Pub, 1827 Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, is hosting their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at 9 p.m. Dec. 10 with karaoke from DJ Octavius, a raffle, and more.
Tablerock of Salado will host its 30th annual performances of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9and 10 at Tablerock Amphitheatre, 409 Tablerock Road. Tickets range from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.centraltexastickets.com.
The 62nd annual Salado Christmas Stroll will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 9-11 along Main Street in downtown Salado. There will be horse drawn carriages, boutiques open for late night shopping, vendors, live entertainment, light displays, and more at this free event.
The annual Gatesville Christmas Parade will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. The route will start behind the H-E-B, head east on Highway 84, and end on Lovers Lane.
The Central Texas College Foundation will host the inaugural Lighting of the Bell Tower holiday event from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the CTC Bell Tower. There will belive music, refreshments, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, andlarge holiday displays at this free event. VIP packages are also available for $50 each. Call 254-526-1662 to purchase.
The annual Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from Dec. 1- 23 at 7 and 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Extended hours will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. The show is free and guests can tune to FM 88.1 to hear the music set to lights. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay/ for more information.
The annual Nature in Lights 5.5-mile holiday light display is back and will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. now through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Santa’s Village will be available at the Live Oak Pavilion from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now until Dec. 4 and open nightly Dec. 8- 24. Cost is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-person passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for a 24-person passenger van; and $80 for a 47-person van or larger bus.
The Killeen Police Department is hosting the Blue Holiday Donation Drive through Dec. 24. Non-perishable food, new toys, new clothing, and gift cards will be accepted. Donations can be deposited at Killeen PD Headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd., or Integrity Rehab Killeen, 3302 Janelle Drive.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its annual Wreath Decorating Contest with the theme for this year, “Texas.” Participants can submit their entry forms and wreathes at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, by Dec. 12. Judging will take place Dec. 13- 16, and winners will be announced Dec. 19. For more information, email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.The Candlelight Concert will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13 and will feature guitarist Trevor Helt. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D in Copperas Cove, will host showings of “The Polar Express” from Dec. 7-11. Guests are invited to attend in their pajamas and hot chocolate will be served during the show. Go to www.thecovetheater.com for tickets.
The Harker Heights Howdy Holidays event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. There will be a craft fair, games, and family-friendly activities.
Xpreesha Outreach’s seventh annual Youth Entertainment Showcase will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Venue. Go to www.endeavorsvenue.com for tickets. Prizes will be awarded to the top performers.
Children’s Christmas Bingo will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Community Events and Bingo Center, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. There will be games, lunch, goodie bags, and Santa Claus. Cost is $5 per person and the event is open to children ages 2 to 17 years old. Seats are limited. Call 254-532-9253.
USO Fort Hood will host its free Winter Carnival from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the USO Fort Hood Center, 121 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. USO Fort Hood will also host Hot Chocolate and a Movie, featuring “Jingle Jangle,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 11
Killeen Recreation Services will accept letters to Santa now through Dec. 12. Kids can bring their letters to deposit in the magical mailbox at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Return addresses are required.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation will host its Letters to Santa event now through Dec. 12. Children can bring their letters during this time to drop off at the magical mailbox at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Participants are encouraged to provide a return name and address on their letter if they would like to receive a response from Santa.
The Killeen Mall, 2100 South W. S. Young Drive, is hosting Pictures with Santa now through Dec. 24. Go to https://www.killeenmall.com/santa/ to make a reservation and to view available hours.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host the free, in-person Warriors at Ease Yoga Class from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday in December. This event is for veterans, military families, and community partners. Go to https://bit.ly/3OzvM4L to register.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will present a concert by Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Game Days for Adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
The Williamson County Symphony Orchestra will perform their show, “The Miracle of Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Howze Theater, 33000 Legends Way, Fort Hood. The event is free and open to all.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by The Naggins at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Movin’ Melvin Brown at 6 p.m. Dec. 10, and Christmas Carols by Grace Churchat 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Hyway Traveler from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 9. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 10. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
John Austin and Mojo Filter from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, and Martian Folk again from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Ed Leonard from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
The 1st Cavalry Division Band Holiday Concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Howze Theater, 33000 Legends Way, Fort Hood. Cost is free and the event is open to the public.
Local Markets
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host a Christmas Market from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be handmade gifts, goods, live music, and more at this free event.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stone Hollow Drive in Temple, will host its Old World Holiday Market from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be local small business vendors, gifts, cocoa, craft beer, wine, and more at this event.
A Sami Show: Arts and Crafts Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $6 per person and is good all weekend.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The museum is hosting its Season’s Greetings: Holiday Cards special exhibit now through Dec. 31. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Lights in the Village is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9- 11 and 16- 18 at the museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village. Admission for the lights event is $10 per person. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
