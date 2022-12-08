Trees 2

Spc. Ethan Owens, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, carries a freshly cut Christmas tree to his car, Dec. 10, 2021, during the Trees for Troops event at Hood Stadium.

 U.S. Army photo | Brandy Cruz, Fort Hood Public Affairs

The holiday fun continues this week, with a number of winter festivals, holiday community events, 5K runs, Christmas-themed movie showings and live music, and much more. Read on for more details.

Local Events

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.