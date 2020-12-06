LAMPASAS — The Tri County Toy Run of Central Texas held its 28th annual event on Sunday starting with a breakfast meet up at American Legion Post 133 in Temple and then making a 55 mile trek to Putters ‘N’ Gutters in Lampasas.
“This year’s run was a really smooth ride,” said Bruce Raymond, chairman of the Tri County Toy Run of Central Texas. “I did not get any reports of accidents and in Copperas Cove they (Copperas Cove Police Department) did great directing traffic at the intersection and everyone had their areas secured for us to ride today. It went like clockwork.”
Participants who were part of the ride donated a new toy or $10 for the cause. Raymond said the toy run donates to local non-profits in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
“We took in a total of about $21,000 and had about 900 participants,” he said. “There was a total of 700 bikes that were in the run. We also had three different clubs also participate, the Heart of Texas Corvette Club in Temple, the Fort Hood Military Jeepers and then a Dodge Ram Truck club out of Burnet.”
Raymond said when he opened the club up originally it was only motorcycles.
“We have changed the image of the toy run to a multi-county community event,” he said. “That way everyone is pulled in and we are all serving the same purpose. It makes people be glad to be part of it and I’ve had people jump up and want to participate and we had over 100 volunteers and no one is paid.”
This year’s run was different due to the coronavirus pandemic in that the turnout brought more people participating, Raymond said.
“This year was better but I think people at first were hesitant,” he said. “We took precautions and I think it made people come around after that.”
Rick Fitzgerald, a rider from Temple said he has been involved in the toy run for the last 10 years.
“This is one of the most neediest years we have ever had with people being out of work,” he said. “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be a part of this toy run. Not everybody gets to ride a bike make money and give it to kids.”
Fitzgerald said doing the toy run is what bikers are all about.
“We are not all part of the one percent who walk around being a bad guy - that is not what we are about,” he said. “We are all about giving back to the community and giving to the kids and underprivileged. We have all been at that point at some point in our lives so it is good to give back.”
