Santa Claus estimated 1,200 riders in Sunday’s 30th annual Tri-County Toy Run of Central Texas and welcomed everyone including all the participants to the end of Sunday’s run at Lampasas High School.
“You all know this is for a good cause and I’m proud to have been represented so well this year,” the man of the hour stated.
He and Mrs. Claus were part of the annual run which began in Temple Sunday morning.
The annual run benefits two dozen charities throughout the area and the ride is the culmination of the year’s efforts to collect toys and donations for children at Christmas.
At 1 p.m., riders began the trek from the Mayborn Convention Center, south on I-35 to westbound I-14. With an escort from local law enforcement, the convoy of hundreds of motorcycles wound through Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The event includes law enforcement, volunteer fire departments car clubs and many others.
Once the convoy reached the city of Lampasas, sirens and horns could be heard at the high school where scouts from the Longhorn Council were waiting to direct traffic. Scouts from Crew No. 258, Troop 251-G and Troop 224-B have been a part of this Toy Run for many years.
Cassidy Williams and Cherokee Kachura were anxious to see the bikes and othe cool vehicles roll in as they took their place on the curb near the gymnasium.
“We have helped all year,” said Williams. “We help with donations, with sorting and organizing items, and we enjoy helping out at this event.”
As riders parked their bikes and began to dismount, several hugs and smiles were exchanged. It was like a reunion of sorts since some of these volunteers hadn’t seen each other since the last Toy Run.
Vice Chairman Justo Andaluz of Killeen was one of the organizers and worked with a clipboard to check the lists of charities who were represented.
“There were about 23 local charities who applied to receive assistance,” Andaluz said. “This year, most of our help will come in the form of monetary distributions.” Andaluz went on to say 2022 had been a very hard year for charities.
“There are so many in need at this time and our donations have suffered a bit, too.” But, he greeted representatives with a smile and handshakes.
“We are happy to partner with so many worthwhile organizations,” Andaluz said.
There were four dozen boxes of toys and almost a dozen bicycles distributed Sunday. The Tri-County Toy Run and their sponsors made it possible for many children to have something to open on Christmas.
