Toy Run

Members of the Tri-County Toy Run display a quilt that will be raffled off at this year's run. The quilt was sewn by Penny Fitzgerald, second from right.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Raffle tickets are ready to go on sale for this year’s Tri-County Toy Run. The item to be raffled this year is a quilt, sewn by Penny Fitzgerald.

“This is more, additional funds that will be given to children,” said Bruce Raymond, chairman of the Tri-County Toy Run, a motorcycle charity ride that goes from Temple to Lampasas every December. “Last year, we did triple what we did the year prior to that. So, this year, hopefully it’s going to be even larger.”

