COPPERAS COVE — Raffle tickets are ready to go on sale for this year’s Tri-County Toy Run. The item to be raffled this year is a quilt, sewn by Penny Fitzgerald.
“This is more, additional funds that will be given to children,” said Bruce Raymond, chairman of the Tri-County Toy Run, a motorcycle charity ride that goes from Temple to Lampasas every December. “Last year, we did triple what we did the year prior to that. So, this year, hopefully it’s going to be even larger.”
Fitzgerald said none of the money raised from selling raffle tickets will go to her; it will all go to the organization.
“I just wanted to do something special for the kids,” she said.
Fitzgerald showcased the quilt at an organizational meeting at Lil’ Tex in Copperas Cove.
Raffle tickets will go on sale Saturday and can be purchased at www.centextctr.com. Tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.
Tri-County Toy Run is a nonprofit organization that organizes a motorcycle ride that transports toys from Temple to Lampasas to distribute to other nonprofit organizations.
This year’s run is Dec. 4 and starts at the Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., in Temple.
Participants will begin gathering at 9 a.m., with the ride beginning at 1 p.m.
The ride will finish at Lampasas High School, 2716 U.S. Highway 281, in Lampasas.
The cost to participate in the ride is $20 or a new toy of equivalent value.
At the starting point of the ride, country music star Sandee June is expected to give a concert for those participating in the ride.
