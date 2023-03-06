A woman who is accused of using scissors to stab a man in Killeen a year and a half ago will have her case decided by a jury in a Bell County courtroom this week.
Juleika Marie Garcia, 31, was indicted on Sept. 22, 2021, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.
On Monday, a jury was selected and testimony began in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Monday afternoon.
Garcia was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $175,000. She was booked into jail on Aug. 16, 2021.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police responded to the 2200 block of Tyler Street at 6:48 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2021, after a report of a man bleeding on a front porch. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on his back on the porch with a towel against his neck, police said. Officers said there was a lot of blood surrounding him.
The man told police a woman, who later was identified as Garcia, had stabbed him in the neck with a pair of scissors.
He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Officers were told Garcia had possibly run back into her home and padlocked the front gate and that two children also were in the house, according to the affidavit.
One of the responding officers shouted for anyone in the house to come out. Police said that Garcia exited though the front door and collapsed. An officer went to assist her and observed puncture wounds on her neck. The children also came out of the house.
Garcia told one of the officers and a medic, that she had stabbed the man and then attacked herself, according to the affidavit.
Police asked for consent to search the home, where they found blood on doors, walls, the floor, clothes and furniture. Puddles of blood were found in the master bedroom along with a pair of bloody scissors.
The children had minor injuries and were taken to the McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
