Killeen’s new fire chief probably thought he was leaving the snow in Chicago when he moved to the Texas Hill Country, but his experiences in the frosty North and his can-do attitude helped him lead the city’s firefighters through a tough run recently.
“I truly believe I took the helm at the Killeen Fire Department at just the right time,” said Fire Chief James C. Kubinski, who was hired in December last year but officially took over departmental operations on Feb. 1. “The challenges we faced (during the winter storm) are things I was no stranger to because they happened quite regularly in Chicago. I was able to share those experiences with the chief officers and battalion chiefs here, and let them apply whatever they found valuable to be able to run their shift or division a little better.”
Some folks on social media have been gently poking fun at Kubinski, accusing him of bringing the winter weather with him.
“I’ve been poking fun at myself for the same reason,” he said. “It’s hard to believe this is just coincidence. Jack Frost must have snuck into one of the boxes we packed while I wasn’t looking.”
He had barely had time to move into his office when the storm, and the chaos, hit: calls for service doubled and some firefighters were working 100 hours or more straight.
Call volumes and staffing levels since have returned to normal levels.
A challenging storm
The chief has made an impression so far.
“Throughout the entire ordeal, Chief Kubinski was out in the snow and ice with the guys on shift, responding to all of the fires we had to lend a helping hand,” said Marc Clifford, president of KFD’s employee association.
Kubinski said that firefighters will keep seeing him at scenes whenever it’s possible.
“The work we do results in our people being put in situations that the average citizen will never experience or understand, so firefighters need to know that their chief understands not only those things, but their job in general,” Kubinski said. “It’s easy to sit behind a desk and tell them what I think should be done, but it is even easier to be side-by-side with them and show what’s needed.”
He said that his cold weather experiences were valuable, as having icicles hanging off his helmet was nothing new.
“After one of my first major fires, in February of 1997, my bunker coat stood up on its own after taking it off because it was frozen stiff,” Kubinski said. “I learned lots of tricks throughout my career to be able to keep working at a fire or on an EMS incident.”
The recent winter weather added extra hazards for the Killeen firefighters.
“The first fire that occurred in Killeen during the deep freeze resulted in regulators freezing on the air packs that the men and women were wearing. They had never experienced that before,” Kubinski said. “I told them to put the regulator inside their bunker coat, near their armpit, as soon as they walked out of the house and to unclip it from their mask to keep it from freezing. That air pack is their lifeline when they’re putting a fire out.”
He also wasn’t surprised when the phones started ringing off the hook.
“I had experienced the increased call volume and broken water pipes associated with a deep freeze and thaw more than once, so I knew what was going to be coming,” he said. “There was no hesitation when the captains and battalion chiefs asked for approval to implement a plan they developed that included increased staffing and adding booster trucks as quick response vehicles. Larger fire apparatus were only put on the street for more major incidents.”
At the root of it all are the actual firefighters.
“I don’t think I can commend the members of this department enough. They dug deep and kept a positive attitude even after running calls non-stop, in dangerous, slippery conditions,” Kubinski said. “Most importantly, they made sure to take care of each other and remember that ‘Everyone Goes Home’ at the end of every shift. We achieved that goal: everyone went home to their families.”
Hotel fire
Firefighters already were exhausted physically and mentally, he said, when on Feb. 19 the Hilton Garden Inn caught fire.
“They fought one of the largest fires of their career, with the highest potential for injuries and lost lives, and completed the incident without either of those worst-case scenarios happening,” Kubinski said. “Some might say it was a miracle; I say it was the unwavering loyalty and professionalism of the men and women of KFD.”
He said that first responders from KFD and the Killeen Police Department saved lives that night.
“Dozens of people were still on the third and fourth floor of the hotel only minutes before the roof had collapsed into the fourth floor,” Kubinski said.
On being a firefighter
Kubinski has plenty of experience in the snow, having grown up in Chicago. Prior to KFD, he was the bureau chief for emergency medical services for Naperville, Illinois, near his home base.
He became a firefighter in 1992, but it wasn’t a planned career path.
“My former brother-in-law was with a department that bordered the city and they needed one more person to be able to hold their annual cadet program,” Kubinski said. “He asked if I would participate and if I didn’t like it, I could drop from the program without any issues. I never dropped from the program!”
Firefighting is a challenging career, but Kubinski relies on his family and friends as his support system.
“There was someone checking in on me at least four to five times a day during the storm,” he said. “My wife, Jenn, asks every day how I’m doing and she truly tries to understand what it is we go through as firefighters and chief officers. She still gets worried when I walk out the door to respond to a significant incident, even though I tell her I’ll be just fine and that ‘fire won’t get me.’”
The Herald asked the chief what he sees as his priorities going forward, but he said he still has observation and learning to do for at least another four months before he creates a five-year strategic plan for the department.
“The best thing we can do to better prepare for the next winter storm is to never forget what we went through this last week,” Kubinski said. “By never forgetting, we’ll continue to come up with ideas and implement tools or strategies to be able to handle long snow and ice events in a more efficient and safe manner. When we get on the scene, we can’t call 9-1-1. We are 9-1-1.”
