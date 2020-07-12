A public defender will have three months to prepare for a jury trial in a Killeen aggravated robbery case from two years ago.
Se’von Anthony Gambrell, 25, who was indicted last year on the first-degree felony charge, has a trial date set for Oct. 13, according to the court coordinator’s office on Friday.
On Friday, two defense attorneys withdrew their services and Gambrell will have to apply to have a public defender assigned to his case, according to discussions during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
“There might be some delays because your new attorney will have to get ready for trial quickly,” Judge Paul LePak said to Gambrell.
Gambrell was released from jail after having his bond reduced to $50,000.
Co-defendant Corey Javon Dorsey, 29, was sentenced on May 31, 2019, to 30 years in prison on two aggravated robbery charges.
Killeen police said that on April 19, 2018, Gambrell and Dorsey each participated in the armed robbery of a woman who was an exotic dancer.
A woman called police to report that “she was at a location in Killeen...when two men approached her with a gun and demanded money property from her and took her property without permission,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman said that the two men wore masks. A witness later told police that Dorsey told him that he and another man had “robbed two strippers,” police said. The detective said in the affidavit that another dancer had been robbed just a day after the reported robbery, and in a similar manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.