A trial date of June 15 was set earlier this week for Mario Alberto Martin, 31, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Martin has been in the Bell County Jail since Sept. 1, 2018, held in lieu of bonds totaling $662,000. Martin is facing two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony; and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. He also is facing an aggravated robbery charge from a separate alleged incident, also in 2018, according to court documents.
Martin’s case has taken longer in the courts in part because of the death of his defense attorney in 2019, which meant his new attorney had to review the case. Martin’s cases had been set just last month for a plea, but Martin changed his mind and decided to face a jury, instead.
Video from a Killeen Police Department patrol car, referenced in a court document, show an officer shooting at a vehicle it had been chasing on Aug. 30, 2018, after the driver, later determined to be driven by Martin, allegedly rammed a patrol car.
Police had initially attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding, according to the arrest affidavit, and a chase ensued.
In the video from inside the patrol car, “the suspect can be seen closing the vehicle door and accelerating from the officers’ police unit,” police said.
Police said they “observed the vehicle ignoring traffic signs and lights, spinning out and off the roadway, (and) weaving in and out of other traffic ... during the pursuit.”
The vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street, when it collided with a vehicle traveling through the intersection with a green light, according to the affidavit.
“The suspect’s vehicle is seen spinning around as a result of the impact and comes to rest facing the police vehicle,” police said. “The suspect’s vehicle then accelerates toward the police vehicle, striking the (police vehicle) head on.”
One officer discharged his weapon at the suspect, causing the suspect to attempt to reverse his vehicle. The officer fired again “in an attempt to stop the suspect,” according to the affidavit.
Martin was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple to be treated for gunshot wounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.