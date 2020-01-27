Jury selection started on Monday in the trial of a Killeen man accused of pointing a shotgun at a man last year.
Samuel James Carter, 33, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday after posting a bond of $100,000, according to jail and court records.
Carter’s case was set to be heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
On March 31, 2019, Killeen police were called to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers arrived and spoke with a man who said that Carter and his wife were involved in a dispute. “When (the man) went to intervene, Carter pointed a shotgun at his chest,” police said.
The man said he feared for his life. Other witnesses allegedly corroborated the man’s statement, police said.
