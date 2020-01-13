Jury selection began on Monday in the case of a Killeen man accused of shooting and killing another man at a nightclub in 2018.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson is accused of killing 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas, of Killeen, at the OBok Restaurant & Club in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street on Aug. 18, 2018.
Jackson was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.
Police said the shooting was caught on the club’s surveillance cameras, which allegedly depict the two men arguing before the shooting. Police said that Jackson fled the scene and was arrested by police in the Cantabrian neighborhood around 15 minutes after the initial call.
“Officers searched along the route from the club to where the suspect was detained and located a .45-caliber handgun,” according to the affidavit.
SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATION
In the courtroom next door, jury selection began on Monday in the unrelated case of a Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2018.
Carlos Maurice Husband, 34, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $100,000 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to jail records. He was booked into jail on Nov. 3, 2018.
The offense is alleged to have occurred on April 15, 2018, and Husband was indicted on Jan. 23, 2019, court records showed.
