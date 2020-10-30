The Killeen Police Department will be giving out Halloween candy during a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event at the police headquarters this evening.
From 6 to 8 p.m., residents can drive up to the headquarters to trick or treat, according to the KPD Facebook page.
The hours of trick-or-treating in local cities are as follows:
Killeen: 6 to 8 p.m.
Copperas Cove: 6 to 8 p.m.
Harker Heights: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Fort Hood: 6 to 8 p.m.
The Killeen Mall will also be doing a drive-thru Halloween event from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight in the mall parking lot. Residents are invited to come by in costume for a “spooktacularly, sweet event.”
Other local events taking place on Halloween include:
The sixth annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31 at Copperas Cove City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be an open swim for dogs, an obstacle course, vendors, dog walk, pet parade, costume contest and more. Admission is one or more pet supply to be donated to the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
The 1st Cavalry Division and Fort Hood USO will host a Halloween “Spooktacular” drive-in concert from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Fort Hood Stadium. This event will feature the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band and the Division’s Horse Cavalry Detachment. Vehicles can enter the parking lot from Clear Creek Road at 11 a.m. and follow the signs to find socially-distant parking.
A simulated Zombie Hunt will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 420 County Road 3390, Kempner. Each participant will receive a gel ball shooter to hunt zombies in a field of obstacles. Admission is $7 per person and half of the proceeds go to Bikers Against Child Abuse.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. This weekend will feature special holiday-themed laser shows like “Fright Light” at 1:30 p.m., “Halloween Spooktacular” at 2:30 p.m., “Laser Halloween” at 4 p.m., and “HalloScream” at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 featuring popular Halloween-themed music. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Impossible Teen Center, 405 S. Second St. in Killeen, is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Food, music, performances, and more will be available.
A Kids Halloween Paint Party will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Painting with a Twist, 716 Indian Trail, Suite 220, Harker Heights. There will be a Halloween cat scene to paint, costume contest, candy, and more. Registration is $37 per person. Go to www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/harker-heights/event/2523117 to register in advance.
The City of Harker Heights is hosting a Honk-or-Treat event across multiple locations from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Participants can go to the library, activities center, police department, fire department, animal shelter, recreation center, and Purser Park to pick up their contactless treats during this time.
Cinergy Cinema of Copperas Cove, 402 Constitution Drive, is giving a free $10 game card or small popcorn to each child that wears a Halloween costume to the theater until Oct. 31. Cinergy is also hosting a Spooktacular Breakfast and Film the morning of Oct. 31 and will feature a special Halloween-themed breakfast, $10 Cinergy game card, and Halloween movie of your choice for $15 per person. Go to www.cinergy.com to see the morning’s movie lineup and purchase tickets.
The Egg-tober Trunk-or-Treat will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at First United Methodist Church of Belton, 205 E. Third Ave. This event is free and open to all.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, is showing a special Halloween triple-feature Oct. 31. Admission is $10 per car. This weekend’s special lineup will include “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” at 8:15 p.m., and “Come Play” at 10 p.m. Gates open early at 5 p.m. this weekend to allow guests to play mini golf, enjoy treats, take photos, and win prizes before the movies begin.
Safety Tips
The KDH Facebook post also outlines guidelines for Halloween on Saturday.
Costume masks should not be used in place of cloth masks
Social Distancing - keep 6 feet apart from people unless wearing a mask
Wash your hands often or have hand sanitizer handy
Children should always be accompanied by an adult when going door to door trick or treating
Plan costumes that are bright and reflective
Parents should always inspect candy prior to eating
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.