Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble participated in a virtual community forum for a new job in Washington state Thursday morning.
Kimble is one of three finalists for the sheriff position in King County, Washington, a county with a population of 2.2 million people that includes the city of Seattle.
During a Zoom community forum Thursday, Kimble answered questions from King County residents, including how he would improve retention among King County Sheriff’s Office employees, how he would address the needs of the local LGBTQ community, and how he would improve police interactions with people experiencing homelessness or mental illnesses.
Kimble said Thursday he applied for the Washington State job because he “just couldn’t pass it up.”
“I really hope I will be the next sheriff in King County,” he said.
During his 20-minute virtual interview, Kimble touted a reduction in crime in Killeen, particularly in 2018, and a new mental health program expected to be unveiled locally in May.
Kimble described himself as “tried and tested.”
“As I look at those who are eligible to be sheriff, I ask you to look at me, look at my experience; I’m sitting as a police chief, as a CEO, right now,” he said. “... I’ve been a gun-toting, badge-carrying guy for the past 31 years.”
In response to a question about improving law enforcement interactions with people with mental illness, Kimble said he plans to roll out a new program, Killeen Cares, on May 2.
The program came about, he said, after an “unfortunate, critical” incident in which a person died. In January 2021, Killeen resident Patrick Warren was killed by a KPD police officer while suffering a mental episode outside his home.
The Killeen Cares program, Kimble said, will rely on patients self-reporting diagnosed mental illnesses through their doctor. Those who self-report would be added to a KPD database and given a bumper sticker, he said.
“So we know when we pull you over in a traffic stop, this may go differently,” he said. “We’ll know that you’re a person enrolled in our Killeen Cares program.”
Kimble said the database would provide KPD the ability to dispatch mental health providers to residents in need of mental health assistance, in addition to a police officer.
“You may need a social worker or a youth counselor depending on what the issue is,” he said.
Kimble is competing against Patti Cole-Tindall, King County’s interim sheriff, and Maj. Reginald Moorman of the Atlanta Police Department.
Kimble, a U.S. Army veteran, began his career in law enforcement with the Milwaukee Police Department, where he served as a police officer from 1992 to 1995.
The current KPD police chief has been with the department since his selection in 2017.
King County will conduct one final interview of the three candidates before submitting a recommendation to the King County Council for consideration.
“We anticipate next steps occurring within the next couple of weeks,” King County Director of Communications Chase Gallagher said in an email Wednesday.
Fighting crime in this town is no win situation.. just drive by the new Killeen police at the edge of town and you will see half the police parking full of cop cars. And I call from north Killeen where all the crime is would take too long unless you had multiple units local. Even the chief knows a better life somewhere else. Anyone considering making Killeen your home should find a better life somewhere else. Definitely don't buy a house or start a business either. You'll be sorry you did
