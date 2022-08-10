Alternating lanes at 9132 Trimmier Road — the Killeen Independent School District Sheridan Transportation Facility — will be closed on Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The closures is so that a contractor can install paving for a road cut,” according to a news release. “The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and flaggers will guide traffic around the work area, as lanes will remain open. (Drivers) should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.