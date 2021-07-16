Trimmier is under heavy reconstruction as of Friday. Workers were spotted removing the top layer of asphalt and replacing it, while traffic was merged into a single lane.
This road work is in response to a $5.85 million allocation approved by city council last May for 12 streets in Killeen.
Most of the construction was non-disruptive, but on Friday construction had forced both north and southbound traffic into a single lane, and many drivers opted to turn around or cut through parking lots instead of waiting the 5-10 minutes it takes to progress through the intersection of Trimmier and East Stan Schleuter Loop.
While this recent spat of road maintenance is sure to ease the most glaring issues, which include shallow potholes and a distorted top later due to the freeze, there is no guarantee that the surface level improvement will stand the test of time.
One of the primary concerns for city council recently has been the implementation of long-lasting, sustainable initiatives, and it is unclear whether or not Trimmier’s new “facelift” will fit the bill.
